In Reversal, Trump Decides Not to Testify Again

Donald Trump was originally set to testify Monday in his civil fraud trial, but Sunday afternoon he posted to Truth Social that he would not be, adding, "ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY." Prior to the 180, he was to be the last witness for the defense in the New York trial alleging he, his sons, and the Trump Organization committed various types of fraud related to the family's real estate empire, USA Today reports. Trump's Sunday post continued, per NBC News , "This is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt." He offered no evidence to support his election interference claim.

Eric Trump was also scheduled to testify for the defense last week, and similarly backed out at the last minute; his father said he'd directed his son to do so. "Eric has already testified, PERFECTLY," the elder Trump wrote on Truth Social, "so there is no reason to waste any more of this Crooked Court's time on having him say the same thing, over and over again, as a witness for the defense." Both of them had already testified after being called as witnesses by the prosecution, and were under no obligation to testify again for the defense. Donald Trump Jr., however, did testify for the defense, which offered what CNN describes as "a sleek PR presentation touting the Trump Organization." The trial will now resume Tuesday instead of Monday. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)