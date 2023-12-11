Tucker Carlson Has a New Gig

Tucker Carlson has had a few resume updates lately, and he's apparently rolling out another one. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the former Fox News host and current X host is launching his own streaming service on Monday. The Tucker Carlson Network will be available to anyone with $9 a month, or $72 a year, burning a hole in their pocket; in exchange, you'll get content including monologues, interviews, and short videos. Some of that will be free to all with ads, while some will be ad-free and exclusively available to subscribers. Carlson will also keep up his X presence with his free content.

"We've been out of work for seven or eight months now, hard to know. Time flies when you're unemployed," Carlson joked in announcing the service, per the Hill. "But actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, et cetera. And all of it has now found its way to Tuckercarlson.com. We're launching a brand new thing very soon. And we'd love for you to see it." Sources tell the Journal that the service is expected to eventually be hosted elsewhere. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)