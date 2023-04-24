Fox News Stunner: Tucker Carlson Is Out

Tucker Carlson is no longer a Fox News host, reports Mediaite. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a surprise statement on Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." The statement gives no reason for Carlson's departure, and Carlson himself has not commented. It's "shocking news," writes CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy on Twitter. Carlson drew the network's largest audience with his 8pm show, per the Washington Post. Last year, his Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 3.3 million total viewers.

The network said the time slot will be filled by “rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.” The show will be called Fox News Tonight in the interim. The news comes less than a week after Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, though it's not clear if the two developments are related. Carlson had been among the Fox hosts spreading the false narrative that the company's voting machines were rigged. The host had long been "the source of repeated controversies and headaches for the network because of his statements on everything from race relations to L.G.B.T.Q. rights," per the New York Times. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)