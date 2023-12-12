New Inflation Report Should Keep Fed Happy

Annual rate cools slightly to 3.1%, suggesting Federal Reserve won't raise rates this week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 12, 2023 7:55 AM CST
New Inflation Report Should Keep Fed Happy
Leon Smith walks out of a Best Buy store after buying a television on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.   (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

US inflation ticked down again last month, with cheaper gas helping further lighten the weight of consumer price increases in the United States. At the same time, the latest data on consumer inflation showed that prices in some areas—services such as restaurants, used cars, and auto insurance—continued to rise uncomfortably fast. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose just 0.1% from October to November. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up 3.1% in November, down from a 3.2% year-over-year rise in October, per the AP.

  • Core prices: These prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from October to November, slightly faster than the 0.2% increase the previous month. Measured from a year ago, core prices rose 4%, the same as in October. The Federal Reserve considers core prices to be a better guide to the future path of inflation.
  • The Fed: The mixed picture in Tuesday's inflation report will likely keep the Fed on track to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged when its latest meeting ends Wednesday. Inflation still exceeds the Fed's 2% annual target, which is why its officials are set to leave rates high. But with inflation cooling faster than expected, the Fed's policymakers likely see no cause to further raise rates, at least for now.
  • Wall Street: Investors seems pretty happy with Tuesday's report: Dow futures rose about 100 points, per CNBC.
(Read more inflation stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X