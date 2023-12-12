New Inflation Report Should Keep Fed Happy

US inflation ticked down again last month, with cheaper gas helping further lighten the weight of consumer price increases in the United States. At the same time, the latest data on consumer inflation showed that prices in some areas—services such as restaurants, used cars, and auto insurance—continued to rise uncomfortably fast. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose just 0.1% from October to November. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up 3.1% in November, down from a 3.2% year-over-year rise in October, per the AP.