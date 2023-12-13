Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

André Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor known for his six seasons on Homicide: Life on the Street and eight seasons on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died Monday at age 61. The actor's death came after a brief illness, Deadline reports. No further details were given. Braugher, who got his master's degree from Juilliard after graduating from Stanford University, made his screen acting debut in 1989's Glory, Variety reports. By 1992, he was playing Homicide's Detective Frank Pembleton, for which he won an Emmy. He was later nominated for four Emmys—and won two Critics Choice Awards—for his portrayal of Brooklyn's Captain Ray Holt.

His second Emmy win was for portraying master criminal Nick Atwater as the star of the FX miniseries Thief in 2006; he was also nominated for Emmys for his roles in TNT's Men of a Certain Age, ABC's Gideon's Crossing, and HBO's miniseries The Tuskeegee Airmen. Tributes poured in, and the Hollywood Reporter rounds some up. "Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better," wrote David Simon, whose book inspired Homicide: Life on the Street. "Stunned and thinking of [wife] Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon." (Read more Andre Braugher stories.)