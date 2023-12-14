UK Boy Missing for 6 Years Is Found in France

A British youth who disappeared six years ago at age 11 has been found alive and well in France, reports the BBC. A delivery driver told a French newspaper that he stopped to offer Alex Batty a lift as the teen was walking with a backpack in heavy rain on a rural road, per the Guardian. The driver says the 17-year-old told him that he'd been living with his mother as part of an "itinerant commune" in southern France, and that he'd had enough. "He wasn't under any compulsion but he said he found his mother a bit weird and decided he didn't want this kind of life, and that he wanted to set his own path—that's why he decided to leave."