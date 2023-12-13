US Wildlife Experts Play Dating Game With Rare Wolf

A match made in the wilds of New Mexico? An endangered Mexican wolf captured last weekend after wandering hundreds of miles from Arizona to New Mexico is now being readied for a dating game of sorts as part of federal reintroduction efforts. But as the AP reports, only time will tell whether the US Fish and Wildlife Service can succeed in finding a suitable mate for the female wolf numbered F2754. The newly captured wolf will have a choice among two brothers that are also housed at the federal wolf management facility in central New Mexico. "We're going to be observing her ... Hopefully, she does show interest in one or the other," said agency rep Aislinn Maestas.

It could be late February or early March before biologists know if their efforts are successful. It's been 25 years since Mexican gray wolves were first reintroduced into the Southwest. Through captive breeding and targeted releases, wildlife managers have been able to build up the population of the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. Federal and state wildlife managers had been tracking the lone female wolf for months, waiting for an opportunity to capture her again. Her journey began in the mountains of southeastern Arizona and she then spent weeks moving between the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the San Pedro Mountains. After showing no signs of returning to the wolf recovery area, officials decided to capture her before the start of the breeding season.

Their opportunity came Saturday near the rural Coyote, New Mexico. A helicopter crew working with the New Mexico Game and Fish Department shot her with a tranquilizer dart and then readied her for the trip south to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility. It was about the well-being of the wolf, said Brady McGee, the Mexican wolf recovery coordinator. "Dispersal events like this are often in search of a mate. As there are no other known wolves in the area, she was unlikely to be successful and risked being mistaken for a coyote and shot," he said. Officials said the goal is that the match-making efforts net pups in the spring and more wolves can be released to boost the wild population.

The recovery area spanning Arizona and New Mexico is currently home to more than 240 of the endangered predators. Environmentalists had pushed federal managers to let the solo female wolf be and pointed out that her movements were evidence the recovery boundaries are insufficient to meet the needs of the expanding population. "We know wolves are driven towards dispersing as a way towards mating with non-related wolves. In the case of Mexican wolves, those unrelated mates are increasingly hard to come by because of the level of inbreeding in the population and the narrow band of Arizona and New Mexico where wolves are allowed to be," said Greta Anderson, deputy director of the Western Watersheds Project.