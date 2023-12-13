Trump: Buy 47 NFTs, Get a Scrap of Mugshot Suit

According to the Collect Trump Cards website , the "most historically significant artifact in United States history" isn't the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell, or Abraham Lincoln's hat—it's the suit Donald Trump wore when his mugshot was taken at the Fulton County Jail. The former president has released a new series of the Trump Digital Trading Cards NFTs he unveiled a year ago , and he says people who buy 47 of the $99 cards will get a physical card with a piece of the suit, along with an invitation to dinner at Mar-a-Lago, CNBC reports.

The first 200 people to use cryptocurrency to buy 100 of the cards will also receive a sliver of the mugshot tie, Rolling Stone reports. "It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit. It's all cut up, and you're gonna get a piece of it," Trump said in a video on Truth Social. As in the two earlier rounds of cards, the "Mugshot Edition" Trump cards depict the former president in different costumes and places, including one where he sits in Lincoln's place at Lincoln Memorial statue, CNBC reports.

Other cards depict Trump as a cattle rancher and what New York magazine describes as an "off-brand Iron Man" "Some people call these cards pop art or modern art," he said in the Truth Social video. "They give me muscles where, believe me, I don't have them." This isn't the first time Trump has tried to monetize his mugshot, the Guardian reports. His campaign website offers mugshot merch including T-shirts, mugs, and even a Christmas stocking. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)