Indictment: Men Killed Scores of Protected Birds

Federal prosecutors say two men killed thousands of birds, including federally protected bald eagles, on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana and sold them on the black market. Simon Paul and Travis John Branson were indicted by a grand jury last week, NBC News reports. Each faces one conspiracy count, 13 counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and one count of violating the federal Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking in illegally taken wildlife. A court filing says the bald eagle "is not merely a bird of biological interest, but this country's national symbol, which reflects America's ideals of freedom."

Officials put the toll at about 3,600 birds between January 2019 and March 2021. The government did not specify how many were eagles, per the New York Times. Paul did the shooting, then handled the shipping, the charges state. In one instance, they're accused of using a deer carcass to lure eagles. The filing describes the men as filling an order for a golden eagle from Texas, per KTVQ. Prosecutors said messages show Branson telling buyers he was "on a killing spree" to obtain eagle tail feathers and saying he was "committing felonies." The charges carry potential prison sentences and fines; the men are due in court Jan. 8. (Read more eagles stories.)