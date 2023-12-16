Cher appeared Friday on Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, and Clarkson went where maybe others have been afraid to: a discussion on how Cher was recently snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Cher was perfectly fine talking about it, however, and she even had a somewhat NSFW message for the Cleveland museum and rock history venue. "They can just go you-know-what themselves," the 77-year-old singer told Clarkson , whose reaction to Cher's exclusion was an incredulous "Wait, are you serious?," per People .

Cher was serious, and appears to be serious that she's done with the Hall of Fame. "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she sniffed, noting that she'd "changed music forever" with her 1998 song "Believe." "I'm never gonna change my mind." It's not the first time Cher has ripped on the rock venue. HuffPost notes that in 2010, she said it "seems kind of rude" that she and the late Sonny Bono had been excluded till that point from being inducted. "We influenced a generation, and it's like: What more do you want?" Cher told Vanity Fair at the time. (Read more Cher stories.)