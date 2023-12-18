George Santos to Jimmy Kimmel: I'll Sue You

George Santos continues to delight in his lucrative new gig on Cameo, as do the likes of Sen. John Fetterman, and of late, Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host has taken to pranking the expelled congressman by requesting "crazy" Cameo videos in a segment he calls "Will Santos Say It?" (The answer, and some of them got fairly ridiculous, was usually yes.) As the New York Post reports, however, Santos was unamused and has threatened legal action. Per a cease-and-desist letter sent by Santos' lawyer, Andrew Mancilla, "We are writing to congratulate you—your 'dream' of being sued by Mr. Santos may indeed come true."