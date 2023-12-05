One of Santos' First Cameo Customers: John Fetterman

George Santos already has some high-profile names shelling out for his personalized video messages on Cameo, including on Capitol Hill. CNN reports that Democratic Sen. John Fetterman purchased one of the former GOP congressman's videos, using the opportunity to troll fellow Dem Bob Menendez—the senator from New Jersey whom Fetterman has been saying should resign over the variety of federal charges against him. "I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give 'Bobby from Jersey' some advice," Fetterman wrote on X , alongside the video he commissioned from Santos.

"I don't think I need to tell you, but these people that make you want to get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away—you make 'em put up or shut up!" Santos said in the 25-second clip, seemingly unaware that the "Bobby" he was addressing was meant to be Menendez. "You stand your ground, sir. And don't get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong!" Santos ended with a "merry Christmas!" and a huge smile. A spokesperson for Fetterman tells Business Insider that, with taxes and an extra quick-turnaround fee, the video cost the Pennsylvania senator $343.20, and that the turnaround was indeed quick: Santos created the video within 16 minutes of getting the request. "We did not expect to get it back so fast," Fetterman's rep said.

Cameo CEO Steven Galanis tells CNN that his company kept having to up the cap on how many videos Santos could create on his first day on the app, and that he kept selling out of available videos. Santos was charging $200 per video, but as of Tuesday morning, a message appeared on his Cameo portal that Santos was "temporarily unavailable. Follow to be notified when they're back for personalized videos." The disgraced ex-congressman, for his part, seemed to enjoy Fetterman's prank. "I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL," Santos wrote on X, along with a retweet of Fetterman's post of his video. One person who didn't appreciate Fetterman's gag: Bob Menendez. "I don't think Mr. Clickbait's donors will appreciate him using campaign funds to enrich George Santos," Menendez is said to have told Capitol Hill reporters on Monday, per CNN. (Read more George Santos stories.)