A directing power couple have tied the knot after 12 years together. A source tells Page Six that they heard Greta Gerwig, who helmed this past summer's smash hit Barbie, and Noah Baumbach, director of Marriage Story, gushing to people backstage at a Billy Joel concert on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden that they'd just gotten married at City Hall. A rep for Gerwig, 40, confirms to People that the Lady Bird and Little Women director is indeed now wed to the 54-year-old Baumbach. "They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy," the source said.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 film Greenberg and started dating in 2011; they got engaged in 2020. The directors, who share a 4-year-old son and a second son born in March, have worked on several projects together, including Frances Ha, Mistress America, and Gerwig's Barbie, per Just Jared. "When we write together, I'm always trying to impress her," Baumbach said in 2020 of working with his now-wife, per People. "I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed." This is Gerwig's first marriage and Baumbach's second; he was previously married to actor Jennifer Jason Leigh, and they share a 13-year-old son together. (Read more Greta Gerwig stories.)