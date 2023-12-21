A shooting at a university in downtown Prague Thursday killed at least 10 people and wounded about 30 others, Czech authorities said, per the AP and Reuters . Police say the shooter is dead. Authorities gave no immediate details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire at Charles University in the Czech Republic's capital. The philosophy department of the university, which is located in Jan Palach Square, was evacuated, said Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda.

The police department said the square has been sealed off, and it urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said there was no other shooter at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police. Prague's rescue service said at least nine of the wounded have serious injuries. Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.