At Least 10 Dead in Shooting at University in Prague

Dozens more wounded at Charles University in the Czech capital; the shooter is dead
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 21, 2023 10:17 AM CST
At Least 10 Dead in Shooting at University in Prague
A police officer guards a street after a shooting in downtown Prague on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A shooting at a university in downtown Prague Thursday killed at least 10 people and wounded about 30 others, Czech authorities said, per the AP and Reuters. Police say the shooter is dead. Authorities gave no immediate details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire at Charles University in the Czech Republic's capital. The philosophy department of the university, which is located in Jan Palach Square, was evacuated, said Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda.

The police department said the square has been sealed off, and it urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said there was no other shooter at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police. Prague's rescue service said at least nine of the wounded have serious injuries. Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

(Read more Prague stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X