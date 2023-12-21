Trump: It's Biden, Not Me, Who's an Insurrectionist

President Biden says he agrees with a Colorado court's assessment that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist. On Thursday, Trump fired back. "I'm not an Insurrectionist ("PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY"), Crooked Joe Biden is!!!" the former president wrote on Truth Social, per the Messenger. The line alludes to remarks then-President Trump made just ahead of the riot at the Capitol in 2021, notes NBC News. "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he told supporters at the White House Ellipse that day.