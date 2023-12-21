Trump: It's Biden, Not Me, Who's an Insurrectionist

President Biden says he agrees with a Colorado court's assessment that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist. On Thursday, Trump fired back. "I'm not an Insurrectionist ("PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY"), Crooked Joe Biden is!!!" the former president wrote on Truth Social, per the Messenger. The line alludes to remarks then-President Trump made just ahead of the riot at the Capitol in 2021, notes NBC News. "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he told supporters at the White House Ellipse that day.
Meanwhile, the pro- and anti-Trump camps continue to weigh in on the implications of the Colorado ruling, which is destined to wind up before the US Supreme Court:
- The Supreme Court is likely to overturn the Colorado decision and thus allow Trump to remain on the state's 2024 ballot, writes the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. Even so, the board sees the Colorado decision as an "ugly" one for America. "Democrats believe that Mr. Trump is such a threat to America's democratic institutions that they're justified in abusing those institutions themselves. They're damaging democracy in the name of trying to save it."
- At the Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last expresses frustration about the view that this will only help Trump. "Have you ever noticed how, whenever Trump does something terrible, there is always an argument that holding him accountable can only help him?" he asks. "There is a strange, self-limiting helplessness to that thinking: A wicked man does immoral and illegal things—and society's reaction is to say that we must indulge his depredations, because if we tried to hold him accountable then he would become even worse."
