The Christmas Queen Has Spoken

(Newser) – Mariah Carey has morphed over the years into the Queen of Christmas in the eyes of her fans, even the Queen of All Things Festive, according to this post at Elle. Well, the queen has spoken. With Halloween over, she wants everyone in the Christmas spirit. "It's Time!," declares the message in a newly tweeted video, though it adds, "Let's get through Thanksgiving first." The video shows Carey, 50, decked out in Christmas-themed PJs by a Christmas tree and fake snow. Her "All I Want for Christmas" begins to play.

Carey, who delivered a similar message last year at this time, has become the unofficial ambassador of the holidays thanks to the mammoth and enduring success of her song. This year, Carey has teased about a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, notes People. And Apple's streaming service will be out later this year with Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. (This site would beg to differ with Carey.)

