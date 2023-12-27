Celebrity / Mariah Carey Mariah Carey Splits With Beau After 7 Years Couple's breakup was amicable, Bryan Tanaka writes. By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Dec 27, 2023 3:30 AM CST Copied Bryan Tanaka, left, and Mariah Carey arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) On the day after Christmas, it's officially over between the "Queen of Christmas" and her beau of seven years. Bryan Tanaka shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday describing his split with Mariah Carey as "amicable," Billboard reports. He called their time together "extraordinary," and said, "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever." People reported earlier this month that there was speculation there was trouble in paradise when Tanaka, 40, failed to show at any of the stops on Carey's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which launched in November. Sources also said Carey, 54, and Tanaka were spending the holidays apart, marking the first time they hadn't traveled to Aspen together for Christmas in years. The two started working together in 2006 when Tanaka was a backup dancer on Carey's "Adventures of Mimi" tour, per People, and started dating in 2016, after Carey split with billionaire James Packer. Tanaka is now Carey's creative director. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children [twins she shares with ex Nick Cannon], whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture," his statement continues. Carey had not yet commented publicly at the time of this writing. (Read more Mariah Carey stories.) Report an error