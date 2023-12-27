Mariah Carey Splits With Beau After 7 Years

On the day after Christmas, it's officially over between the "Queen of Christmas" and her beau of seven years. Bryan Tanaka shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday describing his split with Mariah Carey as "amicable," Billboard reports. He called their time together "extraordinary," and said, "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever." People reported earlier this month that there was speculation there was trouble in paradise when Tanaka, 40, failed to show at any of the stops on Carey's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which launched in November.