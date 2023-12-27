Detroit Pistons Set NBA Record Absolutely No One Wants

The Detroit Pistons set an NBA single-season record with their 27th straight loss Tuesday night, as Cam Johnson scored 24 points and Mikal Bridges added 21 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-112 victory, the AP reports. Cade Cunningham scored 41 points but the Pistons (2-28) broke a tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16. "A lot of this load is trusted to me, on the court and in the locker room," Cunningham said. "Every day, I try to lead the squad, and I haven't been successful at that—2-28. It's only right that I speak for it and be the face of it."
Cunningham scored 37 in the second half and shot 15 for 21 from the field, but Bojan Bogdanovic was the only other Pistons player with more than 15. Cunningham's teammates shot 36.2% (25 for 69), including 28.6% (6 for 21) on 3-pointers. "You have to be real about where we are," Pistons coach Monty Williams said. "Nobody wants something like this attached to them, and the bottom line is it is my job. Coaches are graded on their records."
