Detroit Pistons Set NBA Record Absolutely No One Wants

The Detroit Pistons set an NBA single-season record with their 27th straight loss Tuesday night, as Cam Johnson scored 24 points and Mikal Bridges added 21 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-112 victory, the AP reports. Cade Cunningham scored 41 points but the Pistons (2-28) broke a tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16. "A lot of this load is trusted to me, on the court and in the locker room," Cunningham said. "Every day, I try to lead the squad, and I haven't been successful at that—2-28. It's only right that I speak for it and be the face of it."