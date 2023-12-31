Maine Official Who Ruled Against Trump Is Swatted

Police respond to false alarm at home of Shenna Bellows
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 31, 2023 6:30 AM CST
Latest Swatting Victim: Maine Official in Trump Ruling
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.   (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

A fake emergency call to police resulted in officers responding Friday night to the home of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows just a day after she removed Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. She becomes the latest elected politician to become a target of swatting, which involves making a prank phone call to emergency services with the intent that a large first responder presence, including SWAT teams, will show up at a residence. Bellows was not home when the swatting call was made, and responding officers found nothing suspicious.

The swatting attempt came after her home address was posted on social media by a conservative activist. "And it was posted in anger and with violent intent by those who have been extending threatening communications toward me, my family and my office," she told the AP in a phone call Saturday. (Bellows previously spoke of other threats.) According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, a call was made to emergency services from an unknown man saying he had broken into a house in Manchester, the address being that of the Bellows' home.

Bellows said the intimidation factors won't work. "Here's what I'm not doing differently," she said. "I'm doing my job to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law." Other high-profile politicians who have been targets of swatting calls include Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

(Read more swatting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X