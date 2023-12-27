Ramaswamy's Campaign Stops Buying TV Ads

Vivek Ramaswamy's struggling presidential campaign has halted its spending on television ads. The move follows a sharp decline this month: The Republican's campaign had spent $200,000 on TV ads during the first week in December, but was down to just $6,000 in TV ad spending by last week, NBC News reports. The campaign's press secretary says the move is quite purposeful: "As you know, this isn't what most campaigns look like," she says, noting that the move is intended to give the campaign "the ability to be nimble and hypertargeted in our ad spending." Meanwhile, the other candidates and the super PACs supporting them continued to spend on TV ads.
"We are focused on bringing out the voters we've identified—best way to reach them is using addressable advertising, mail, text, live calls, and doors to communicate with our voters on Vivek's vision for America, making their plan to caucus and turning them out," Ramaswamy's press secretary says. Ramaswamy himself also downplayed the news Tuesday, Politico reports. "Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ," he posted on X. "We're doing it differently. Spending $$ in a way that follows data…apparently a crazy idea in US politics." He promised a "big surprise" on January 15, the day of the Iowa caucuses. New Hampshire's primary follows oN January 23. (Read more Vivek Ramaswamy 2024 stories.)