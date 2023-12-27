Ramaswamy's Campaign Stops Buying TV Ads

Vivek Ramaswamy's struggling presidential campaign has halted its spending on television ads. The move follows a sharp decline this month: The Republican's campaign had spent $200,000 on TV ads during the first week in December, but was down to just $6,000 in TV ad spending by last week, NBC News reports. The campaign's press secretary says the move is quite purposeful: "As you know, this isn't what most campaigns look like," she says, noting that the move is intended to give the campaign "the ability to be nimble and hypertargeted in our ad spending." Meanwhile, the other candidates and the super PACs supporting them continued to spend on TV ads.