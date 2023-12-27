NYT Rises 2.8% After Suing AI Companies

Losses for some big technology companies weighed down the broader market. Microsoft fell 0.2% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, slipped 0.8%. A mix of retailers and auto-related companies were among the biggest gainers. Tesla jumped 1.9%. Several biotechnology companies made big moves after giving investors updates on drug development. Cytokinetics surged 82.6% on an encouraging study update for a potential heart condition treatment. Iovance Biotherapeutics shed 21.8% after pausing a study on a potential lung cancer treatment because of a possible safety issue. The New York Times rose 2.8% after filing a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.

The final week of 2023 lacks any big economic updates. Overall, investors have been encouraged by reports showing inflation is on the decline even as the economy appears stronger than expected. The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, seeking to slow the economy enough through high interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips the nation into recession. Inflation slowed to a rate of 2.6% in November, according to a measure closely followed by the Fed. That's down from 7.1% in the middle of 2022 and edging closer to the central bank's target of 2% inflation. (Read more stock market stories.)