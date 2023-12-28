Police in San Antonio, Texas, are now calling the case of a missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend, both apparently found dead earlier this week in the boyfriend's car, a capital murder. Per the Express-News , authorities there said in a Wednesday statement that a couple they believe to be 18-year-old Savanah Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra each had a gunshot wound when they were discovered on Tuesday—just days after Soto was due to be induced. The two had gone missing on Friday. NBC News notes that the medical examiner hasn't yet confirmed that the bodies were those of Soto and Guerra.

A police department rep said Wednesday that so far, there are no known suspects, but also that the public wasn't under any ongoing threat. The AP, meanwhile, dives into Guerra's history with Soto, including an arrest almost exactly a year ago for assaulting his girlfriend, per court records seen by WOAI. He was sentenced to probation through June 2024—a punishment that was extended to February 2025 after he was arrested on new charges, including reckless driving, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Per the New York Post, however, there were reportedly no cellphones or weapons in the car where Soto and Guerra were found, and his family doesn't think he was the one who pulled the trigger. "They were inseparable," Gabriel Guerra tells KENS 5. "Was it a perfect relationship? No, but she definitely was not a prisoner there." The grieving dad also concedes that his son "didn't hang around the best crowd." Meanwhile, Gloria Cordova, Soto's mother, believes Guerra was caught up in some illicit activity that may have led to the couple's death. "I hope they pay for whatever they did to my daughter," she says of her daughter's killer or killers. (Read more Texas stories.)