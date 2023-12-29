Cops: Dad Dropped Off Gifts for Kids, Shot Ex's Boyfriend

A Detroit man is being held on $1 million bond after his attempt to deliver Christmas presents to his kids turned violent. Police say Deandre Lawrence, 23, got in a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend when he went to a home in Macomb County on Christmas Day with gifts for his three children, WXYZ reports. Lawrence allegedly shot the man in the back twice, leaving him in critical condition, after he tripped and fell while fleeing the house. Police said Lawrence then fled the neighborhood on foot and was arrested the next day.
Lawrence was arraigned Wednesday on assault with intent to murder and felony firearm charges, the Macomb Daily reports. Authorities say his previous felony convictions include home invasion. "Violent actions have no place in resolving disputes. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "We will work to ensure accountability for this terrible Christmas Day shooting." If Lawrence is able to post the $1 million bond, he will be fitted with a GPS monitor and banned from contacting the victim and witnesses. (Read more Michigan stories.)