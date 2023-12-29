Cops: Dad Dropped Off Gifts for Kids, Shot Ex's Boyfriend

A Detroit man is being held on $1 million bond after his attempt to deliver Christmas presents to his kids turned violent. Police say Deandre Lawrence, 23, got in a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend when he went to a home in Macomb County on Christmas Day with gifts for his three children, WXYZ reports. Lawrence allegedly shot the man in the back twice, leaving him in critical condition, after he tripped and fell while fleeing the house. Police said Lawrence then fled the neighborhood on foot and was arrested the next day.