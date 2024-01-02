Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Record

Taylor Swift has now amassed 68 weeks atop the Billboard 200—beating the record for most weeks at No. 1 by a solo artist, which was previously held by Elvis Presley with 67 weeks. The only act to have more is the Beatles, with 132 weeks in the top spot, Billboard reports. Swift's 68 No. 1 weeks are spread across all 13 of her albums; the record-breaking week was due to 1989 (Taylor's Version) notching a fifth non-consecutive week atop the chart. In other T. Swift news, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce were all over the internet Monday thanks to their New Year's Eve kiss. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)