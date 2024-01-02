90210 Star in 'Horrific Daylight Brawl' With Bikers

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado star Ian Ziering says he's "thankful" to be "unscathed" after he was attacked by a group of bikers in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported a physical altercation between Ziering and a group of people riding motorized mini bikes on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve. Several bikers appeared to chase, punch, and kick Ziering, according to the outlet. Los Angeles Police said they responded to "reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly" around 3pm, per KTLA . It descended into what USA Today calls a "horrific daylight brawl."

In a statement shared Monday, Ziering said he was stuck in traffic when he was "approached aggressively" by a person on a mini-bike, per People. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," he wrote. Video footage shows Ziering push one biker, who appears to be stopped in front of Ziering's vehicle. Once the pair started fighting, "other bikers in the group circled back and surrounded the star, with one appearing to drive his bike into Ziering," according to TMZ. The footage shows up to four helmeted riders surrounding the actor before chasing him across the street.

Ziering said he's "thankful" he and his 12-year-old daughter were "completely unscathed," but the "alarming incident" left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace." "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," wrote the 59-year-old. "I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient." The riders, who "were driving recklessly and struck the victim's vehicle," had fled by the time officers arrived, a police rep tells USA Today. An investigation is ongoing. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)