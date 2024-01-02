Man Breaks Into Colorado Supreme Court, Fires Gun

The Colorado Supreme Court is once again in the national headlines, but not over a newly issued ruling. Police say a man broke into the court building in downtown Denver overnight, held up a security guard by gunpoint, fired multiple shots, and caused "extensive damage" to the building before surrendering, reports USA Today . As the Denver Post points out, the incident took place two weeks after the court threw Donald Trump off the state's primary ballot, which led to death threats against the Colorado justices. However, investigators say they don't for now believe what happened in the early hours of Tuesday is related to the Trump decision, per the AP .

State and local police "are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices," the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement. Police say the incident started about 1:15am when the man got into a car accident outside the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, which houses the state Supreme Court and other offices. He pointed a gun at the other driver, then shot out a window of the building and entered it, according to the state patrol.

Once inside, the gunman allegedly forced a security guard to hand over the keys to the building, per the Denver Post. Police say he then accessed several floors of the building before making his way to the seventh floor. Denver7 reports that he fired shots out windows, including at police after they set up a perimeter around the building. Nobody was hit, and police did not fire back, according to the station. The man reportedly called 911 about 3am and surrendered. The unidentified gunman remains custody. (Read more Colorado stories.)