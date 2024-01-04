What to Know Regarding the Jeffrey Epstein Document Release

Court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case have begun to be released publicly after a federal judge ordered them unsealed, and details from the first release of 943 pages are trickling out. Some names included in the documents that are getting particular attention include Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and David Copperfield, though none of them are accused of misconduct. A sampling of the coverage around the release:

The Guardian explains what's being released: court documents filed as part of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, including excerpts of depositions and motions in the case.

Deadline sums it up thusly: "Much of it seems to name people and situations that have long one been out there." Indeed, many of the more than 150 names expected to be made public as part of the release are already well-known.

Fox News has a live blog of details, which were coming out slowly at first as the pages were reviewed. See it here.

Clinton sometimes flew on Epstein's private plane, and Trump's name comes up when Epstein is quoted as saying he would invite the real estate mogul to a casino, USA Today reports. The newspaper has more on the mentions of their names here.