Names of Jeffrey Epstein's Associates to Be Unsealed

Come the first of the year, more than 150 people named in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein are expected to have their identities revealed publicly. Those people range from victims to co-conspirators as well as "innocent associates," ABC News reports. Their names are included in the civil lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend and partner Ghislaine Maxwell alleging she helped Epstein to sexually abuse Virginia Giuffre; the lawsuit was settled in 2017 and a federal judge on Monday ordered documents associated with the case to be unsealed by January 1. She gave Jane and John Does named in the documents two weeks to appeal first, CNN reports.

The details behind why some names were included in the documents may not be made clear; some may have simply appeared in depositions, emails, or legal documents. Some of the names are already known, such as the identities of women who have publicly accused Epstein of sexual abuse, or high-profile people who have been publicly associated with the Epstein case already (like Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew). Other names, as ordered by the judge, will be redacted "due to the sensitive nature of the crimes" or if the victims were minors at the time. (Read more Jeffrey Epstein stories.)