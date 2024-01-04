Father, Son Arrested in Killing of Pregnant Teen

Police in San Antonio say two arrests have been made in connection with the murders of a pregnant 18-year-old and her boyfriend, whose bodies were found in a car in an apartment complex parking lot more than a week ago. Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, were arrested late Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Christopher Preciado, who alleged shot 18-year-old Savanah Soto, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, has been charged with capital murder, police say. His father has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

"Christopher did the killings," said Sgt. Washington Moscoso, per the Express-News. "His father helped him try to hide the car and victims." Moscoso said more charges against the men are possible and there are no other suspects. Soto was nine months pregnant with her first child and the bodies were found days after she was due to be induced. Moscoso said charges could also be filed in the death of the unborn child, ABC News reports. He said the victims were killed elsewhere, possibly in a narcotics deal gone wrong, before the car was moved to the apartment complex. Police believe the father and son are the men seen in a video released last week. Moscoso said investigators believe Soto and Guerra were killed on Dec. 21, five days before their bodies were found.

Reporters asked Ramon Preciado whether he felt remorse when he was placed in a patrol car Wednesday night, the AP reports. "Aren't you sorry for lying about what you're saying? You don't even know what's going on," he replied. "You just make stuff up like always." His son, who was placed in a separate car, remained silent. The Express-News reports that the Soto and Guerra families expressed relief on social media after the arrests, "They caught the MF's that killed our babies. Justice for Savanah, Baby Fabian, Mathew," wrote Soto's mother. (Read more Texas stories.)