Things Just Got More Complicated With Cher's Son

As Cher's battle to become her son's conservator wages on , he's making moves on his struggling marriage. Elijah Blue Allman had filed for divorce from Marieangela King in 2021, but People reports that the 47-year-old musician on Tuesday put in for a dismissal "without prejudice" on the divorce filing, just days before he's set to show up in court for his mom's conservatorship hearing. In her conservatorship filing, the 77-year-old Moonstruck star had alleged that King is unfit to be the conservator for Allman, Cher's son with the late Gregg Allman, frontman of the Allman Brothers Band.

Among Cher's claims are that her son and King's "tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." King has since pushed back on those claims, telling Page Six that "I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah's sobriety." She adds: "What I am not OK with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah's treatment and hopeful recovery." A rep for King, who married Allman in 2013, also says that King "wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf."

King also addresses her own claims that Cher arranged to have Allman abducted from a hotel in late 2022, which Cher has denied. King tells Page Six that Allman was "coerced" into "participating in an alternative medicine regimen" that kept him in a "locked cage" with a half-dozen other people. One person who's stayed relatively mum during all of this: Allman himself. Reached by the AP late last month, Allman wouldn't comment on his mother's conservatorship petition and simply said, "I am well, and able, and of sound mind and body." The next hearing regarding a temporary conservatorship order is set for Friday; the hearing for a permanent order is scheduled for March 6. (Read more Cher stories.)