Trump Hotels Took in Millions From Foreign Governments

Former President Trump's various business took in at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, say House Democrats in a new report . In doing so, Democrats say he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause that bars a president from accepting money or gifts from foreign entities without the consent of Congress, reports the Washington Post . The bulk of the money ($5.5 million) came from China or its state-controlled banks, mostly for stays at Trump Tower in New York and at Trump hotels in Washington and Las Vegas, per USA Today . Saudi Arabia spent the second highest sum, $615,000, also for hotel stays.

"By elevating his personal financial interests and the policy priorities of corrupt foreign powers over the American public interest, former President Trump violated both the clear commands of the Constitution and the careful precedent set and observed by every previous commander in chief," wrote Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, in a foreword to the report. Countering that is GOP Rep. James Comer, chair of the same committee, who said it was "beyond parody that Democrats continue their obsession with former President Trump," and his "legitimate businesses."

Democrats say the total is likely an undercount because Comer ended the panel's investigation into the matter when Republicans gained control of Congress. He also released Mazars USA, Trump's former accounting firm, from its obligation to release more documents to the committee. Democrats released their findings as what the New York Times describes as a "counterweight" to the ongoing GOP investigation that President Biden and his family profited from international business deals. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)