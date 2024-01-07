Putin Meets With Families of War Dead

Hosting families of those killed fighting Ukraine at one of his residences for Orthodox Christmas observances, President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian government to do more to support them. "I would like our meeting to be a clear, understandable signal to all my colleagues throughout the Russian Federation, and at all levels—a clear signal to ensure that my colleagues are always and everywhere with you," he told the families Saturday night. State TV showed Putin with the families at a midnight service, the Divine Liturgy, in a chapel at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Reuters reports.

Putin, who is up for reelection in March, has been less strident lately in his rhetoric, per Reuters, stressing instead traditional values and unity. A post on the Kremlin's website quoted him urging Russians to adhere to the "unshakable" values of "goodness, mercy and justice." He did not call for a cease-fire in the war with Ukraine, as he did last year. Russian soldiers on the front lines celebrated the holy day, per the AP, with military priests leading prayer services, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. The Kremlin press service quoted Putin as telling the families that "many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, are warriors of Russia even now, during the holiday—with arms in hand, they defend the interests of our country." (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)