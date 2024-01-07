Year Begins Slowly, With Wonka Repeating

Timothée Chalamet and Wonka topped the box office charts for the third time in its four weekends in theaters. Warner Bros.' family-oriented musical added $14.4 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its total domestic grosses to $164.7 million. After finishing 2023 on a high note, 2024 is getting off to a slower start than last year, down around 16%, the AP reports, with the Universal/Blumhouse horror Night Swim as the only major new offering in theaters. The movie stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple with a sinister, supernatural swimming pool.

Night Swim drew in an estimated $12 million in its first weekend in 3,250 theaters in North America against a reported $15 million production budget. Including international showings in 36 markets, the film is heading toward a $17.7 million global debut. Horror movies are largely critic-proof, but with fairly negative reviews and a C CinemaScore rating, Night Swim seems unlikely to repeat the viral success of last year's demon doll movie M3GAN. Cineplexes are full of awards contenders, including The Color Purple, The Iron Claw, and Poor Things, and the Golden Globes broadcast Sunday night might help spread awareness for those and other films. "The Golden Globes are like a three-hour infomercial for the industry," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.