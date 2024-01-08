Protesters Interrupt Biden Address at Charleston Church

President Biden delivered an emotional speech Monday at the church in South Carolina where a white supremacist massacred nine Black parishioners in 2015, but his remarks were interrupted by people calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. "If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine," one woman at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, said, per the Hill . Others chanted "Ceasefire now." As the protesters were escorted out, Biden supporters chanted "Four more years."

"I understand their passions," Biden said of the protesters. He said he been quietly "working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," the Guardian reports. In his main remarks, the president slammed white supremacy as a "poison that for too long has haunted this nation," the AP reports. At the church, he said, "the word of God was pierced by bullets of hate, propelled not just by gunpowder, but by poison."

Biden linked Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election to the history of white supremacy, calling it a "second Lost Cause," a reference to claims that the secession of the South was justified, the Guardian reports. "Once again, there are some in this country trying to turn loss into a lie—a lie which, if allowed to live, will once again bring terrible damage to this country," the president said, per the New York Times. Biden called Trump a "loser" and said the former president and his allies had no respect for the 81 million people who chose him over Trump in 2020. "In their world, these Americans, including you, don't count, but that's not the real world," he said. "That's not democracy. That's not America." (Read more President Biden stories.)