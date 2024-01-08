Florida GOP Removes Leader Accused of Rape

After pushing him toward the door for weeks, Florida Republicans put the matter to a vote on Monday, removing Christian Ziegler as state party chair. The resolution came behind closed doors in a meeting in Tallahassee, Politico reports. Ziegler is the subject of a police investigation after a woman accused him of raping her. The Republican Party of Florida suspended him last month, canceled his authority and salary, and demanded he resign. Instead, Ziegler has kept his head down; he did not attend Monday's meeting.

"No one voted for Christian Ziegler" in the session, said state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a former state party chair, per CNN. The members then voted to elevate vice chair Evan Power to the position; the two had competed for the job in February. Powers said the Ziegler flap wouldn't have a long-term effect on the party. "I think you are going to see us win big again in November," he said. Ziegler's wife, Bridget, is under pressure to resign as a member of the Sarasota School Board after the two acknowledged having sex with Christian Ziegler's accuser. Bridget Ziegler co-founded the organization Moms for Liberty. (The Michigan GOP voted out its chairwoman on Saturday.)