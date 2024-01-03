Jimmy Kimmel Lashes Out at Aaron Rodgers Over Epstein Dig

More than 150 people named in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein are expected to have their identities revealed publicly in the coming days—and Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday made clear that his name won't be among them. The clarification came in response to a dig from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are hoping it [the list] doesn't come out." Rodgers later added, "If that list comes out, I'll definitely be popping some sort of bottle."

As the New York Post puts it, Kimmel "went scorched earth" on Rodgers in response, writing on X, "Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court." Variety reports it's not the first time the two have tangled over the subject of Epstein.

Rodgers brought up the list—as well as UFOs—in a February 2023 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, saying, "Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There's some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon." During a March episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel recycled that clip and recommended that Rodgers, whom he called a "tin-foil hatter," should "revisit the concussion protocol." The "list" contains the names that were included in a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's former girlfriend and partner Ghislaine Maxwell; the suit was settled in 2017. (Read more on the list here.)