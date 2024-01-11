Trump at Town Hall: 'Of Course' Political Violence Is Wrong

It's a strange night in the Republican race for president: In Iowa, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are facing off in a CNN debate, while Donald Trump (also in Iowa) is appearing in a town hall on Fox News. (And all this hours after Chris Christie dropped out.) Two early moments from each:

Trump: The former president was asked by Bret Baier about his comment that "bedlam" would break out on the streets if he is not treated fairly in the courts. Baier played a clip of President Biden condemning political violence and asked Trump if he would do the same. "Of course that's right," said Trump before pivoting to another topic, reports the Washington Post.