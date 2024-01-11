Trump at Town Hall: 'Of Course' Political Violence Is Wrong

By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2024 8:34 PM CST
Trump at Town Hall: 'Of Course' Political Violence Is Wrong
Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It's a strange night in the Republican race for president: In Iowa, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are facing off in a CNN debate, while Donald Trump (also in Iowa) is appearing in a town hall on Fox News. (And all this hours after Chris Christie dropped out.) Two early moments from each:

  • Trump: The former president was asked by Bret Baier about his comment that "bedlam" would break out on the streets if he is not treated fairly in the courts. Baier played a clip of President Biden condemning political violence and asked Trump if he would do the same. "Of course that's right," said Trump before pivoting to another topic, reports the Washington Post.

  • Debate: The tone has been nasty from the start, with each accusing the other of being a liar on various topics. Haley also is promoting a new website called deSantisLies.com, which she says fact-checks all his false claims about her. The Florida governor, for his part, called Haley a "mealy-mouthed politician" who will make false promises to attain office, then "do her donors' bidding," per the New York Times.
X
