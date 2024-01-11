Trump: I Know Who My Running Mate Would Be

In his Fox town hall Wednesday night, former President Trump said he viewed political violence as wrong. He also sought to dispel the idea that a second Trump term would be all about political retribution. He initially joked that "a lot of people would say that's not so bad," but added, "I'm not going to have time for retribution," per the New York Times. "Our ultimate retribution is success." Some other key moments from the event, his first live appearance on the network in about two years. (It came as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley debated elsewhere in Iowa.)

Christie: Trump said he wasn't surprised Chris Christie dropped out, adding that the bigger story was Christie's comments caught on a hot mic that Haley would lose big, per Politico. "She'll be creamed in the election, and I mean, I know very well, and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right. That's one of the few things he's been right about, actually."