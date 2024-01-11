Trump: I Know Who My Running Mate Would Be

Big moments from the former president's town hall
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2024 9:25 PM CST
Trump: I Know Who My Running Mate Would Be
Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In his Fox town hall Wednesday night, former President Trump said he viewed political violence as wrong. He also sought to dispel the idea that a second Trump term would be all about political retribution. He initially joked that "a lot of people would say that's not so bad," but added, "I'm not going to have time for retribution," per the New York Times. "Our ultimate retribution is success." Some other key moments from the event, his first live appearance on the network in about two years. (It came as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley debated elsewhere in Iowa.)

  • Christie: Trump said he wasn't surprised Chris Christie dropped out, adding that the bigger story was Christie's comments caught on a hot mic that Haley would lose big, per Politico. "She'll be creamed in the election, and I mean, I know very well, and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right. That's one of the few things he's been right about, actually."

  • VP: Trump said he had a running mate in mind, without naming names. "Well, I can't tell you that really," he said. "I mean, I know who it's going to be." He also said he was open to mending fences with his GOP challengers in the race. "Oh I will," he said. "I've already started to like Christie better," he said to laughter.
  • NATO: Trump did not rule out pushing to leave NATO in a second term. "Depends if they treat us properly," he said, per the Hill. "Look, NATO has taken advantage of our country. They took advantage of us on trade, and then they took advantage of us on our military protection."
  • Dictator: The former president said the media blew out of proportion his line about acting like a "dictator" on the first day of a second term. "I am not going to be a dictator," he said.
  • Immigrants: "We're going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country," he said. "We're bringing everybody back to where they came from. We have no choice."
  • Abortion: Trump said he was "proud" to have overturned Roe v. Wade, a statement the Biden campaign immediately pounced upon.
  • Stock market: "I think there will be a crash if I don't win," he said.
