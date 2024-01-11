'Ballistic Podiatry:' Moments From the GOP Debate

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley got plenty of talking time in Wednesday night's GOP debate given that they were the only candidates on stage, and they largely used it to attack each rather than frontrunner Donald Trump. (The former president again skipped the debate and instead took part in a town hall on Fox News.) Haley relentlessly promoted a new website called deSantisLies, while he accused her of being a "mealy-mouthed politician." Some moments:

Both candidates declined to say that Trump doesn't respect the Constitution, per the New York Times. DeSantis again said he feared Trump would be too distracted by his legal fights to be an effective president. Haley said that while Trump has called Jan. 6, 2021, a "beautiful day," she considers it a "terrible day," per the Washington Post. She also said it was "ridiculous" to state (as a Trump attorney did in court) that a president who assassinated a political rival would have immunity, and she said she was wary of the "chaos" Trump might bring to a second term. Odd joke: DeSantis joked that Haley has a "problem with ballistic podiatry," which he explained means "shooting yourself in the foot every other day," per the AP. Haley responded with an eye roll.