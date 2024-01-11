Ohio Grand Jury Does Not Indict Woman Who Miscarried

An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday. The Trumbull County prosecutor's office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren, resolving a case that had sparked national attention because of its implications for pregnant women as states across the country hash out new laws governing reproductive health care access, per the AP .

Trumbull County prosecutor Dennis Watkins, who had come under fire for prosecuting the case, had no immediate comment but was expected to make a public statement by Friday, per the Washington Post. Before Thursday's decision, a municipal judge had found probable cause to bind over Watts' case. That was after city prosecutors said she miscarried, flushed and scooped out the toilet, then left the house, leaving the 22-week-old fetus lodged in the pipes. Her attorney told the judge Watts had no criminal record and was being "demonized for something that goes on every day." An autopsy determined the fetus died in utero and identified "no recent injuries."

Watts had visited Mercy Health-St. Joseph's Hospital, a Catholic facility in Warren, about 60 miles southeast of Cleveland, twice in the days leading up to her miscarriage. Her doctor had told her she was carrying a nonviable fetus and to have her labor induced or risk "significant risk" of death, according to records of her case. Due to delays and other complications, her attorney said, she left each time without being treated. After she miscarried, she tried to go to a hair appointment, but friends sent her to the hospital. A nurse called 911, and that call launched a police investigation that led to the eventual charge against Watts.