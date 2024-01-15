The 5 Storylines to Watch at the Iowa Caucuses

Today's the (extremely frigid) day: Iowa caucusgoers will come together at 8pm EST in some 1,500 locations across the state to debate their options and then cast their secret ballots. Aside from the much-discussed weather—the AP reports temps are expected to be the coldest ever recorded on a caucus night—here are the five biggest storylines to watch:

Just how big will Donald Trump's margin be: Polling suggests Trump has a win in the bag, meaning the real question is whether he manages to hit 50%. If he does, "the notion that Republicans are hungry for an alternative becomes far less believable," reports NBC News. "He could head to New Hampshire with an imposing air of inevitability." If he doesn't, that could give momentum to whoever places second.