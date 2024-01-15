RFK Jr.: JFK, RFK Had to Allow Wiretapping of MLK

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was defending his father and uncle's approval of the wiretapping of the civil rights leader. In an interview with Politico while he was campaigning in Atlanta Sunday, RFK Jr. explained that in his view, then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was a "racist" who opposed the civil rights movement and "was out to ruin King." John F. Kennedy, then president, and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, then attorney general, knew all that, according to RFK Jr., but they were "making big bets on King, particularly in organizing the March on Washington. ... [They] were betting not only the civil rights movement but their own careers" and had no choice but to go along with Hoover's wiretapping plan, RFK Jr. says.