FAA Investigates Ground Collision of 2 Boeing Planes

A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. No injuries were reported. The FAA says it will investigate the incident, which involved two Boeing aircraft, the AP reports. The left wing tip of Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, a Japanese airline, struck the rear of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122 on Sunday around 6:30pm Central time, FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro said. The All Nippon Airways flight was a Boeing 777, and the Delta Airlines aircraft was a Boeing 717.

Boeing faces increasing scrutiny following a series of mechanical failures and subsequent grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 model after an emergency exit door failed and caused an emergency landing last week. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident on Sunday and whether it was related to a manufacturing flaw. Boeing representatives did not provide a comment on Monday.

Delta spokesperson Emma Johnson said Monday that an All Nippon Airways aircraft clipped a Delta plane while it was parking at a gate after arriving at O'Hare from Detroit. "Customers deplaned normally at the gate and the aircraft is being evaluated by Delta's maintenance technicians," the company said in a statement. Raymond Bongalon, a customer service representative with All Nippon Airways, said Monday that the airline could not yet provide any information on what happened. The airline's flight status search said Flight 11 was bound for Tokyo but canceled because of "aircraft inspection."