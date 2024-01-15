New Miss America Is an Air Force Officer

The newly crowned Miss America is unlike any of the previous winners in one way: Madison Marsh is an active-duty member of the US military, reports the Hill. The 22-year-old won the title Sunday in Orlando, Florida, per USA Today. Marsh is a native of Arkansas but competed as Miss Colorado after graduating from the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs last year with a degree in physics. "Congratulations to our very own Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado," tweeted the Air Force.