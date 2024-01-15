New Miss America Is an Air Force Officer

The newly crowned Miss America is unlike any of the previous winners in one way: Madison Marsh is an active-duty member of the US military, reports the Hill. The 22-year-old won the title Sunday in Orlando, Florida, per USA Today. Marsh is a native of Arkansas but competed as Miss Colorado after graduating from the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs last year with a degree in physics. "Congratulations to our very own Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado," tweeted the Air Force.
Marsh is currently pursuing her master's in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Miss America title comes with a $60,000 tuition scholarship. According to her own bio, Marsh and other family members started the Whitney Marsh Foundation in honor of her mother, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2018. The fund has so far raised more than $250,000 for related research. (Read more Miss America stories.)