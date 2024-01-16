First Votes in 2024 Primary Are Being Cast

The 2024 primaries have officially begun. Iowa voters began caucusing Monday evening to state their preference for the GOP nominee. Anyone following the race can already predict the winner: Donald Trump is expected to romp, with the only Trump-related question being how big his margin of victory will be. The former president was predicting a win of landslide proportions on Monday, notes the New York Times . "I think we are going to have a tremendous night," Trump told reporters in the afternoon.

The bigger question in terms of the 2024 race is who will finish second, per the Hill. If Nikki Haley does so, it would further sink Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' chances. While some have speculated he might have to drop out in the wake of a third-place finish, DeSantis himself said Monday he would not do so. "We're going on with this," he said. Haley, meanwhile, is hoping for a solid second-place finish to burnish her chances ahead of next week's first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire. Here are five storylines to watch as results come in. (Read more Iowa caucuses stories.)