Emmy Host's 'Enforcer' Mom Interrupts Acceptance Speech

Host Anthony Anderson opened Monday night's long-delayed Emmy Awards with a Mister Rogers' Neighborhood-style musical medley of television theme songs interspersed with lyrics about all the lessons the black-ish star has learned from TV. Then he went into his monologue, informing the audience that with 27 awards to hand out, they'd have to keep things moving—and he brought his mom along to help, ETOnline reports. "Tonight, my mama, she is going to be the Emmys' 'Playoff Mama.' When you see my mama coming, just thank Jesus and your family and wrap it up," he said. "And I don't want nobody to get disrespectful with my mama, because my mama is from the west side of Chicago and she can throw hands."