Kamala Harris and The View Answer Haley on Racism

Whoopi Goldberg brought up lynching and Emmett Till on Wednesday in responding to Nikki Haley's claim that the US has "never been a racist country," made in an interview on Fox News the day before. "Black folks didn't climb up in the trees and lynch themselves," the moderator of ABC's The View said as the episode began, Deadline reports. "Emmett Till did not do that to himself." Vice President Kamala Harris, who was a guest on the show, also addressed the issue when she joined the table.

In the interview Tuesday on Fox and Friends, Brian Kilmeade had asked the GOP presidential candidate: "Are you a racist party? Are you involved in a racist party?" The context was a comment made by Joy Reid, an MSNBC host, that because the Republican Party is "deeply anti-immigrant," Haley would have difficulty winning the nomination. "No, we're not a racist country, Brian. We've never been a racist country," Haley answered. "I faced racism when I was growing up, but I can tell you that today is a lot better than it was then."

Harris said on The View that "racism has played a role in the history of our nation" but shouldn't be allowed to define its future. Vestiges remain, the vice president said, while bringing up Haley's answer about the cause of the Civil War last month that omitted slavery. Harris also referred to Ron DeSantis' defense of Florida's new policy to teach schoolchildren that slavery brought benefits to some enslaved people. "To suggest that enslaved people benefitted from slavery, we will not grow as a country," Harris said, adding, "It is not in our best interests to evolve on the issue of race in America to suggest that the Civil War was prompted by anything other than slavery in America." (Read more Nikki Haley 2024 stories.)