College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark of Iowa was shaken up after a collision on the court of Ohio State University on Sunday, but the unusual thing is that she collided with an Ohio State fan, not player. Watch the moment here . It happened as Ohio fans stormed the court after No. 18 Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa, reports the Athletic . "I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running, and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court and basically blindsided," Clark said in a postgame news conference, per the Daily Beast .

The fan, who was running while holding her phone up in the air, got up unassisted, but Clark appeared to be in pain and needed help getting to the locker room. She told reporters she was OK afterward, adding that it "could've caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me." Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized in person, which Clark said she appreciated, and Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff also weighed in. "I feel really badly," he said, per the Athletic. "Shouldn't happen to anybody, but man, such a great player like Caitlin, I really hate that." Less sympathetic is this skeptical post at Barstool Sports. (Read more Caitlin Clark stories.)