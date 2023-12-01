Dead Longhorn Left on Lawn in Oklahoma Before Title Game

Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school's football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game. Police were notified about 6:30am of the dead animal on the lawn of Farmhouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low. The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, the O'Colly. "It's a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship," Low told the Oklahoman. "Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap."