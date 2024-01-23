These Baby Names Are Going Down the Tubes

These Baby Names May Soon Be 'Extinct'

According to BabyCenter, certain names have dropped significantly in popularity
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2024 10:45 AM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/katrinaelena)

If you know a Brooke, Blake, Brady, or Bradley, offer them either condolences or a big congrats—they may soon claim a pretty rare first name. BabyCenter offers an annual "most popular" baby names list, but the company also sifted through the data to find the names that seem to be going out of style, based on how much those names have dropped in popularity over the past year. Some names have plummeted so significantly that BabyCenter fears they'll eventually go "extinct." Trends in this group include a distancing from last names turned into first names (think the aforementioned Brady and Bradley), as well as names ending with an "aden" or "eden" sound (Aidan, Jaiden). The 10 boys and girls names that may soon be a distant memory:

Girls' names

  1. Brooke
  2. Blake
  3. Mckenzie
  4. Brooklynn
  5. Charli
  6. Raegan
  7. Mckenna
  8. Finley
  9. Amanda
  10. Michelle

Boys' names
  1. Julius
  2. Jaiden
  3. Johnny
  4. Raiden
  5. Reid
  6. Brady
  7. Nasir
  8. Ronan
  9. Bradley
  10. Clayton
Check out a few other near-extinction names that pop up on the list. (Read more baby names stories.)

